Dear Editor,
At the LWV Candidate Forum last week, I asked the County Supervisor candidates if they would commit to repairing the Wabash Rail Bridge, which the river crossing for our Wapello County Trails System.
Only Jerry Parker committed to doing so! Connie Hammersly said she would if funds were available; Brian Ziegler said he would rather add more trail; Darren Batterson said he would rather hire another county road worker.
The community wants the bridge repaired! The bridge gets a great deal of usage from many citizens.
It would be a slap in the face to Ottumwa's trail users for the Board not to repair the bridge. A lot of us have sweat equity in that bridge.
Please vote accordingly.
Steve Siegel, Ottumwa
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.