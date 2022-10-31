Dear Editor,
Wapello County needs new direction and leadership. At this time, we are ranked lowest income for all 99 counties in Iowa. We can and should do better. Wapello County has unlimited potential with new leadership. Bryan Ziegler and Darren Batterson have the experience, willingness and ideas to make this happen. They want Wapello County to grow, prosper and become the best.
Both Ziegler and Batterson live in rural Wapello County. They see daily the condition of roads, bridges and other needs in the county.
Wapello County needs to grow.
• Increase affordable housing.
• Increase the quality of life with additional recreation potentials such as development at Pioneer Ridge with a large lake, modern campsites, and dump station. Grants have been approved but current supervisors will not act upon.
• Retain our graduates both high school and Indian Hills.
• Attract new people
• Increase job opportunities.
Bryan Ziegler, former director of small business development at IHCC, history of finance and budgeting experience. He is a farmer, active in his church and community, member of rural fire Department and board member & treasurer of Area 15 Regional Planning Commission. Many of the startup businesses he helped are still active and successful in our community.
Darren Batterson, Ottumwa police officer, Evans Middle School resource officer (17 years). Mentored young people at Evans teaching students values and gaining their trust and respect. He won their confidence which helped solve crimes and made our schools safer. He is active in many community projects and hunting organizations. Darren wants to increase tourism in the county.
Wapello County needs more transparency in operations, fiscal responsible budgeting, cooperation between the county and cities, value the asset of county employees with wages and working conditions, and serve Wapello County residents as No. 1.
It will take new ideas, thinking outside the box and a willingness to change. Neither man has taken the stance to sit on the sidelines and complain. Bryan Ziegler and Darren Batterson are doers and are ready to work.
Join me in voting for Bryan Ziegler and Darren Batterson on November 8th. Make Wapello County the Best.
Trudy Caviness, Ottumwa
