Dear Editor,
Wapello County needs new blood to work hard to bring about changes within the county.
Darren Batterson has the knowledge and the experience of working in the city and living outside the city. He knows the issues within the county and will promote the county supervisors working with the city government. Darren believes that the taxpayer's money needs to have more accountability by having an audit of the supervisor's spending and operation of our county to grow Wapello County.
It is an investment.
Some of Darren's goal include creating more jobs, low-cost housing development with return, and more tourism for the area. There are things that the county can do to help the county to become more prosperous and grow.
How is it that a county supervisor is not on the Conservation Board? There is a way to help promote Pioneer Ridge to become more of a tourist attraction which is needed in Wapello County. Just think if a lake was added to the area how much more of a tourist attraction that it could become: fishing attraction, boat area along with more camping. The Conservation Broad would then become more self-sufficient and would be able to add more employees as their own finances allow.
Darren believes that the county needs to look at courthouse security by providing more support staff and strengthening the county supervision of the jail staff. The county supervisors should as a body show support for all law enforcement, fire and first responders.
I fully intend to support and vote for Darren Batterson and hope you will also support him for County Supervisor.
Linda White, Ottumwa
