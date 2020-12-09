Dear Editor,
As an Iowan I think we should count every vote, no matter how long it takes.
We have lived in Ottumwa, Iowa for 47 years and we know that IA-02 is separated by a difference of just 6 votes, making it the closest federal race in the country and one of the closest in the last 100 years. Even after an initial recount, there are more ballots – including from Iowans in the military and living overseas- that have yet to be counted. Iowans deserve to have them counted.
Rita Hart’s decision to challenge this election before the House of Representatives instead of the Iowa District Court is the right one, given the six day time line limitation for a state elections contest in Iowa and the volume of ballots lefty to be examined across 24 counties, it’s just not possible to examine the ballots and evidence needed to ensure all Iowan’s votes are accurately counted in this historically close election.
With the gap between Mariannettee Miller-Meeks and Rita Hart standing at just 6 votes, this is one of the closest federal races in the last 100 years and it is essential that we make sure the results are accurate.
Vernon J. Trucano, Ottumwa