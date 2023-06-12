Dear Editor,Regarding the June 8 Ottumwa Courier story, “Lack of quorum delays council meeting” – This is what Ottumwa voted in?

Council members that are not there when it comes time to approve positive pay adjustments for Ottumwa’s heroes: our police department. The council members were elected in good faith that they would be there to help the city of Ottumwa in the most-timely manner. In the article referred to, it also stated that there had been twice in the last year that there were only three present for the meeting. I am not sure who was missing but I am sure they must not feel it very important to be there and speak on behalf of their voters. I wonder who Ottumwa could have voted into city council to get true transparency, dependability and devotion to the elected position.

Maybe next time,

Matt Pringle, Ottumwa

