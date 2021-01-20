Dear Editor,
In the fall of 2019, the United States had a population of a little over 320,000,000. About 64.3 percent of those people, or 205,760,000, got a flu shot, most of them within a 120-day period. That is 1,714,660 per day. Somebody tell me, what is wrong today holding up the COVID-19 shots? Or, maybe somebody did.
About ten years ago I was a captive audience for 2.5 hours one day to a man I didn't know. He took the opportunity to tell me what he thought about everything. The only thing I remember him saying was, "I used to be a great believer in conspiracy theories, then I learned that stupidity will accomplish the same purpose."
Take your pick.
Paul Halferty, Ottumwa