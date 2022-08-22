Dear Editor
"Back the Blue!" "Blue lives matter!" "Law and order!" Rallying cries for Republicans for decades.
Those slogans seem to ring pretty hollow these days. After a MAGA mob launched a violent attack on our capital, trying to overthrow our democracy and injuring over a hundred police officers, Republicans did not "Back the Blue." Instead, they defended the violent mob. Trump said the mob was full of love and that he "loved them." He said they were "very special."
Of course, the rest of the Republican elected officials quickly followed suit, comparing the mob of insurrectionists to a group of peaceful tourists. Even if they initially condemned the attack they were quickly brought to heal and began making pilgrimagings to Mar A Lago to kiss the Donald's ring.
And now? After the FBI executed a legal, sanctioned search of Mar A Lago, they immediately started their attacks on the FBI. Perhaps we should pause for a minute to understand exactly what is involved in getting a search warrant. The FBI had to have credible evidence that a crime was being committed at the property, namely improper handling of classified and top-secret information. They had to present this information to a federal judge and the judge had to sign the warrant. This was not a raid. It was a duly authorized search, conducted according to the laws of the United States.
As soon as the search warrant was made public by Trump the attacks started, from elected officials, Fox News, right-wing social media outlets and all the white nationalist groups and militias. The FBI was compared to the Gestapo, to Stalin's brutal reign, and the rhetoric quickly escalated from there.
"Civil war." "Locked and loaded." "Threatening murder, dismemberment, even to officials' little children."
And the Republican leadership? They either joined in the hysteria or remained silent. Of course, it was inevitable that one of the MAGA mob would actually go to an FBI office and try to kill FBI agents. Again, for the most part, Republicans remained silent in the face of this attack.
So how to make sense of this? I think that the Republican Party really does "Back the Blue" as long as the Blue is killing unarmed African Americans. But when the men and women in blue try to protect the members of Congress from a violent insurrection then suddenly the mob is good and the police are bad. When the FBI executes a legal search warrant on the residence of their "dear leader," shouts ring out to defund the FBI, arrest them all, kill them, kill the judge who signed the warrant and so many more horrible statements. And the Republican leadership remains, with few exceptions, eerily silent.
Hypocrisy, just another name for Trump's Republican Party.
Barbara Paulding, Russell
