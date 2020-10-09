Dear Editor,
Why do I plan to vote early in this election? It’s not because I have locked myself up at home in a state of panic over COVID-19. I know we are in the middle of a pandemic, and I try to keep up on the latest information about it from reliable scientific sources, but I go to the grocery store and to church, masked, and I have gotten together with family and friends mostly, but not always, in an outdoor setting. Nor am I afraid of going to Bridge View to vote. It’s a pretty roomy location six blocks away from our house, and it’s not going to be crowded with long lines all day. In fact, I plan to drop off a snack sometime during the day for my husband, who plans on working at the polls.
However, we are in the middle of a pandemic, and this is an important election. I want to make certain that I get the chance to cast my vote. If I do not vote early, there is always a chance that I could either get infected right around election time or start having worrisome symptoms. If I don’t vote early, that would mean that I would have to either miss voting or go to the polls anyway and knowingly risk infecting others. Would deliberately risking someone else’s health be a morally acceptable choice?
Michele Weber, Ottumwa