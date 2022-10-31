Dear Editor,
Mark your calendars for Nov. 8 to make your voices heard. Hans Wilz has been diligently meeting and listening to the concerns and opinions of voters. He truly cares about our community in Southeast Iowa and our future. He is a businessman and not the typical politician. Hans is running to do what is best for all of us in House District 25.
Hans has offered to meet with his opponent to discuss issues that affect our area but thus far there have been no conversations. Hans believes in our community and will listen and take our ideas and suggestions seriously. He is in favor of growth in our community because in the long run it makes us more appealing to prospective business and future residents interested in Southeast low. Hans has a sincere interest in our schools within our community. He has always been involved and a strong supporter of various events that are held here in Southeast Iowa.
Hans has adapted his business with the times and understands that we need change sometimes to grow.
He is all about service and providing the best possible service to his customers on a daily basis. And I know he will take that philosophy to Des Moines to represent our voices and our concerns.
Please vote Nov. 8 and most importantly to cast your vote for Hans Wilz to represent us in Iowa House District 25. Thank you for making a difference and taking the time to make your voice heard.
Jane Blew, Ottumwa
