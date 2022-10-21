Dear Editor,
I have known Brian Ziegler for over 20 years. I met him while taking his course on business entrepreneurship at Indian Hills Community College. From the start Bryan was genuinely kind, helpful and encouraging to all of us while teaching us the steps to have a successful business. Many of those businesses are still successful today.
Now Brian Ziegler is running for a Wapello county supervisors position. Bryan will make an excellent supervisor because he has years of finance and budgeting experience. With his fresh new perspectives, he brings the ability to listen, collaborate and support our county and its employees while leading our county into a stable future. Brian has proven ideas for new housing and growing income for the county.
Recently, a friend told me how Bryan with the help of his family and church showed up at her home to trim a tree overhanging her roof. They cleaned the gutters and roof, on her two story house. He repaired deck railing and they even cleaned up her entire backyard and deck area. Just because she needed help and couldn’t afford it.
I’m going to vote for him because he is a positive, helpful problem solver with the desire to make our county a better place to live. Bryan genuinely cares about helping our community.
Sincerely,
Viki Wilson, Ottumwa
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.