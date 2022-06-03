Dear Editor,
As I walked through the grocery store the other day and the sharp increase for food greeted me, I thought of a recent event in Ottumwa. May 5 at 4 p.m., held behind the former Herbergers store, was a Veteran-specific food distribution event. It was apparent, now more than ever, helping veterans.
The Food Bank of Iowa worked with the Commissioners from Wapello County Veterans Affairs and supported the effort. Without their leadership and knowledge it would have never happened. WCVA Commissioners Kerry Kingery, Deb Fenton Roe and I helped organize the event. Three veterans serving veterans (several more vets did, also).
The Legacy Foundation, the Alliant Energy volunteers, Management from Quincy Place Mall and the "Raiders" JROTC team with their Leadership. I can't commend them enough to do justice. Delightfully, also some of the finest citizens in Ottumwa stepped up and stood alongside us serving this Veterans Specific Event. Civilians not veterans but all had a story of their family sacrifices. Family members that served and some that paid the ultimate price. We that served thought of them while we were absent. Their stories were a priceless treasure for us veterans to hear.
Eighteen-year-old kids wondering what our families must be thinking, the worry we caused by stepping up to serve worldwide. Without a choice the Families paid the price also.
If you are a Veteran or widow of a veteran remember the first Thursday of each month at 4 p.m. "We've got your back" Veterans serving Veterans ... alongside the priceless volunteers and future leaders (JROTC) that truly care.
Don Lewis, Msgt. USAF, Ottumwa