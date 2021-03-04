OTTUMWA — Ottumwa Regional Health Center has announced that Misty Bowen has joined its staff and will be offering primary care services throughout Ottumwa.
Bowen, a 2013 graduate from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, completed her residency at the University of Missouri Kansas City-Lakewood, and is board certified in family medicine. Prior to attending medical school, Bowen worked as a radiologic technologist for more than 10 years.
She brings more than five years of clinical experience to the hospital.
"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Bowen to our clinic provider staff for Ottumwa Primary Clinic," said Phil Noel, CEO of ORHC, in a statement. "She brings a great skill set to our provider staff. She's a very welcome addition to a great team."
Because she is a primary care provider, Bowen can treat a broad spectrum of health issues. She performs spinal adjustments and joint injections in an office setting, and specializes in preventative medical care, chronic medical conditions, women's health and more.
Bowen is now seeing patients in her office located at the Haas Medical Plaza. To schedule an appointment, call (641) 683-6868.