OTTUMWA — Ottumwa Regional Health Center on Thursday published its community benefit report for the 2022 calendar year. The annual report outlines the various ways the hospital continues to invest in the health and economic vitality of Ottumwa, Wapello County and southeast Iowa as part of its mission of making communities healthier.
“For more than 125 years, Ottumwa Regional has been proud to call this town and this region our home, and as a leader in our community, we are continually seeking ways to make a positive impact for those we serve,” said Willam Kiefer, CEO of ORHC. “This year’s report underscores our ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality care possible – both inside and outside our hospital walls.”
ORHC’s 2022 community benefit report highlights its continued efforts to meet the growing healthcare needs of its community through welcoming new providers, adding and expanding service lines and continually investing in its facilities and healthcare technology.
For example, in 2022, ORHC made more than $3.6 million in capital improvements, including construction of a new cardiac catheterization lab, and purchase and renovation of an adjacent Veteran’s Administration building to be used for primary care.
Additionally, ORHC provided more than $13.6 million in uncompensated care and services to those in need, demonstrating its continuous commitment to ensuring everyone has access to care, regardless of their ability to pay. These services included continuation of 911 emergency medical services to Ottumwa and Wapello County, ensuring local residents get the care they need, when they need it most.
ORHC is also devoted to creating environments where providers want to practice, and employees want to work. In 2022, the hospital distributed more than $44 million in salaries, wages and benefits for its nearly 470 employees. Moreover, ORHC provided more than $92,000 in tuition reimbursement and professional development so all our employees can have the opportunity to learn, grow and improve the care they provide our patients.
Last year, the organization paid $5.5 million in local and state taxes, while also continuing its support of local activities and organizations committed to serving the region, including Bridge View Center Family Fest, Holiday Nights & Lights, Ottumwa Has Heart and the Southeast Iowa Kidney Walk.
“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of our community who entrusts us with their care and for the hard work and dedication of our providers, employees and volunteers who make it all possible,” Kiefer said. “As we look ahead to the future, we remain committed to honoring our legacy while further enhancing the many ways we serve our neighbors and communities.”
