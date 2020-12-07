ALBIA — Police have charged an Oskaloosa man with attempted murder.
Joshua James Burk, 44, of Oskaloosa, was charged by the Albia Police Department on Sunday with attempted murder, a class B felony.
According to court filings by investigators, police were called at 9:35 p.m. Sunday for the report of a vehicle that had struck a male victim in the 200 block of Second Avenue East in Albia.
Police say that vehicle, a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer, was driven by Burk. Investigators in court filings say the incident was caught on security video from a neighboring home.
The video showed the vehicle swerving toward the victim, striking him and then fleeing the scene without slowing down, police said.
Investigators say a witness identified Burk as the driver of the vehicle.
The condition of the male victim was not immediately known. The Albia Police Chief could not be immediately reached for additional information.
If convicted, a charge of attempted murder carries a sentence up to 25 years in prison.