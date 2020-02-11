OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra will use Leap Day to host its “Magic of Music” concert.
The first part of the performance include “The Magic Flute Overture” by Mozart, “St. Paul Suite in C Major,” “OP.26 NO 2” by Holst, “That Old Black Magic” by Arlen and arranged by David Sharp, and the five variants of “Dives of Lazarus” by Williams.
During intermission, local magician Bill Bowman will perform with the orchestra.
After intermission, OSO will be joined by several internationally known guests for “Concerto or Two Bassoons and Orchestra” by Dietter. Fernando Traba, principal bassoonist for orchestras in four countries, will be joined by OSO director/conductor Dr. William LaRue Jones; for that piece, the orchestra will be under the direction of Grammy winner Henry Charles Smith. The concert will conclude with “Romanian Folk Dances” by Bartok.
Admission to the concert, set for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29 in the Indian Hills Dining Room, is by season ticket or $20 at the door. They can also be purchased online on the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra website under “Tickets.” Students are admitted free with student I.D.
For more information, contact Maggie Morrissey at 641-680-0516.