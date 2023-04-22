In their first return to the stage since the COVID-19 pandemic, Ottumwa Community Players will produce the hilarious Tim Firth comedy, “Calendar Girls” in September at Ottumwa’s BridgeView Center.
“OCP is one of the longest-running thespian organizations in the state,” explained Alice Richardson, OCP Board Member. “This is our group’s 70th year providing true, quality community theater to Ottumwa and the surrounding area.” The organization is operated by all area volunteers — from promoters to tech people to board members to onstage personalities.
When Annie's husband John dies of leukemia, she and her long-standing best friend Chris resolve to raise money for new furniture in the local hospital waiting room. With varying levels of encouragement, they persuade four friends and fellow members of the Women’s Institute (W.I.) to pose nude with them for an "alternative" calendar. They are assisted by amateur photographer Lawrence, who looked after John in his final days. This is much to the horror of their local W.I. chairman, Marie.
The success of the calendar goes beyond their wildest dreams and they have soon raised the money needed and much more. Their efforts also catch the attention of the national and international press, who soon descend on their small village in England. Although the calendar is a huge success, Chris and Annie's friendship is tested with their new-found fame and Chris is forced to question her real motivation behind doing the calendar. The play is based on the true story of eleven W.I. members who famously posed nude for a calendar to raise money for the Leukemia Research Fund in 1999.
Jim Clingman, OCP President will serve as the show’s director and Brenda Case will assist. In addition, several Ottumwa area women will pose for an actual calendar to be sold as a fundraiser for the group. Local photographer Tracey Brown will head up that effort.
Auditions will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, June 5-6 on the second floor of Hotel Ottumwa. Those auditioning will be asked to read from a provided script. (This is a play, not a musical – so there is no singing/dancing audition whatsoever.) All are encouraged to attend.
“This will truly be an ensemble cast,” said Clingman. “Six women will portray the six main characters in the show, plus there are four supporting roles for women and four for men. OCP is proud to present such an outstanding comedy.”
But Clingman warns there is, indeed mature language & humor in the show. Adult themes include a cancer diagnosis, the loss of a partner, and merely the “suggestion” of female nudity onstage. Small children will not be admitted this time and those who are language-sensitive should not plan to attend.
Calendar Girls is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. Those interested in participating or wanting more information should contact Clingman at 641-777-3468 or Case at 641-777-7607.
