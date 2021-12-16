OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa man has been arrested and charged with a trio of felonies resulting from stolen merchandise.
At approximately 4:02 p.m. Wednesday, the Ottumwa Police Department arrested Colt John Ball, 45, after conducting an investigation regarding a person believed to be selling stolen merchandise.
Ball was charged with third-degree burglary, which is a Class D felony, as a result of burglary at Orscheln's Dec. 12.
He was also charged with first-degree theft/possession of stolen property, a Class C felony, stemming from a burglary at a maintenance building at Indian Hills Community College Oct. 5, when a Polaris Ranger and other items were stolen.
Ball also was charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony.
Officers also executed a search warrant at Ball's residence at 245 Hill Ave., where additional stolen property was recovered. Ball is being held at the Wapello County Jail on $15,000 bond, and the investigation is ongoing and additional charges pending.