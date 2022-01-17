CLIVE — An Ottumwa man bought a lottery ticket on a trip to pick up a prescription for his wife and won a $50,000 prize.
James Black, 72, won the first top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Lucky” scratch game.
“I’m feeling amazed and very happy,” he told officials on Monday as he claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Clive.
Black stopped by Hy-Vee, 1025 N. Quincy Ave., to pick up his wife’s medicine. It wasn’t quite ready yet, so while he waited, he walked over to the store’s service desk and bought a pair of tickets. The first was a non-winner, and he scratched the second when he got home.
“I scratched it off and there it was,” he said. “And I’m going, ‘That can’t be right!’”
He sent a picture of the ticket to his granddaughter, who came over right away. She scanned it with the Iowa Lottery mobile app and confirmed the win, and they immediately made plans for him to claim the prize.
“She said, ‘Get your coat on, we’re going to Des Moines!’” Black recalled with a laugh. “I said, ‘OK! We’re off!’”
Black said he plans to use part of his winnings to pay bills.
Lucky is a $5 scratch game that features eight top prizes of $30,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.61. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.