Ottumwa Mid-Day Connection will host its upcoming meeting Tuesday, April 19 on the second floor of Hotel Ottumwa.
Doors will open at 11 a.m., and a luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature a presentation titled “A Touch of Spring” by Judy Mathis, floral manager at Hyvee North; “How to Do the Impossible” by speaker Laurel Fantz Anderson from Bode, Iowa; and music by Kim Matlock.
For reservations, call 641-777-1140 or email millertime092576@gmail.com by the Saturday before Tuesday’s luncheon. The event is affiliated with Stonecroft, a civic organization with an inspirational message for all women.