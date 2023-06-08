The Ottumwa Municipal Band will continue its 2023 season tonight at 7 p.m. in Central Park.
Tonight’s concert will be a “Musical Postcard.” With summer vacations on the rise during the summer, the musical numbers were chosen to depict the places and scenery of what a person would see as they are traveling throughout the countryside. This week’s featured performer is Crystal James. She will be performing selections from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!”
The complete program includes: “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Across The Great Divide,” “Highlights from ‘Oklahoma’,” “Don’t Fence Me In,” “Kentucky Sunrise,” “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “Ease on Down the Road,” “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” “Country Gardens,” “Deep in the Heart of Texas,” and “America, the Beautiful.”
Audience members are reminded to bring a chair or blanket for their seating comfort. Any change of venue due to inclement weather, will be announced on the Ottumwa Municipal Band Facebook page.
