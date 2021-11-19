Ottumwa Schools officially announced its membership in a new high school athletic league on Friday. The new Iowa Alliance Conference will begin competition with the start with the 2022-23 school year featuring 11 of Iowa’s largest high schools.
The conference will be split into two divisions, north and south, with Ottumwa joining current CIML Metro conference members Des Moines Roosevelt, Des Moines Lincoln, Des Moines Hoover, Des Moines North and Des Moines East. The north division will feature Mason City, Ames, Marshalltown, Fort Dodge and Waterloo West.
“The Iowa Alliance Conference aligns with our Be The Best initiative,” Ottumwa superintendent Mike McGrory said. “It will provide our students the opportunity to excel and experience tremendous success.”
Waterloo East is joining the IAC from the Mississippi Valley Conference with 10 of the 11 schools, including Ottumwa, leaving the Central Iowa Metropolitan League. Athletic directors and administrators from the member school districts have been working over the past several months on establishing the new conference.
Besides greater similarities and more competitive equity among the schools, other considerations in forming the alliance include:
- Increased competition and success for greater student participation and engagement.
- Increased competition and success in order to hire, support and retain coaches.
- Greater flexibility in decision-making and scheduling within a smaller conference.
- Maintaining historic rivalries between the central Iowa high schools.
"The Ottumwa High School activities department is excited to join the new Iowa Alliance Conference beginning in 2022-23,” Scott Maas, Activity Director for Ottumwa Schools, said. “We believe the conference will give our student-athletes in all sports great opportunities to compete with other schools our size. We have had a great relationship with the CIML Metro schools, and the IAC will allow us to continue those rivalries."
Next year’s schedules for the Iowa Alliance Conference will be posted at a later date. The new conference will first compete in cross-country, boys golf, girls swimming and volleyball starting next August.