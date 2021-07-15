OTTUMWA The Ottumwa Fire Department was called to a fire at an apartment building at 421 N. Green St. late Wednesday evening, and ruled overloaded circuitry to be the cause of the evacuation of all tenants.
The department was dispatched at 10:48 p.m. for a complaint of smoke sifting from the attic. Two minutes after the initial call, firefighters were met with moderate smoke coming from the attic vents of the structure. Additional firefighters then responded, putting 12 firefighters at the scene.
Firefighters entered the attic area to find fire and moderate smoke. They contained the fire, then worked three more hours to extinguish smoldering fires beneath the insulation, where it was determined overloaded electrical circuits accidentally set the fire.
Because the fire was in the attic, the entire area of the building, which consisted of eight dwelling units, was evacuated. The structure received moderate fire, smoke and water damage and is considered uninhabitable at this time. Estimated damage is $100,000, and the property is insured.