OTTUMWA — Exhale. News almost never stopped in 2020. Primary elections, then general elections, a global pandemic and everything it brought (wide cancelations, economic headwinds, a race for a vaccine and a new socially distanced life). Add in wildfires and natural disasters — a hurricane-like Derecho in Iowa.
Simply put, 2020 was a doozy. It was unrelenting. It was a nightmare.
To close the year, let’s take time to look back at 2020 as told by the pages of the Ottumwa Courier.
Today, is the first in a four-part series, looking back at the first three months of the year:
JANUARY
The Iowa Supreme Court sided with the city of Ottumwa in its bid to block the release of records contained in its RedSpeed automated traffic ticket system. Former police officer Mark Milligan sued for records of vehicles that were speeding, and which vehicles were ticketed, and which were not.
In the run-up to the Democratic Caucus, several presidential hopefuls stopped in Wapello County. Joe Biden himself campaigned here on Jan. 30, and before his wife, Jill Biden, and Tom Vilsack made the trip to Ottumwa. Amy Klobuchar and Andrew Yang also held stump speeches.
The Bridge City Slam II Wrestling Show brought WWE current and former stars Jerry “The King” Lawyer, Bob “Hardcore” Holly, Hornswoggle “Swoggle,” Mr. Anderson/Mr. Kennedy, and “The Masterpiece” Chris Masters to Ottumwa.
The Ottumwa High School Science Club impressed the folks at Samsung, with their stairway solution moving on as one of two Iowa winners for the company’s “Solve For Tomorrow” Contest. The students explored a stair design that would able to be converted to ramps to speed evacuation of people in wheelchairs.
The Ottumwa Regional Health Center’s parent company, LifePoint Health, sold 10 hospital campuses, including ORHC’s, to Medical Properties Trust, Inc. The parent company called it a sale-leaseback transaction. A statement from the hospital said the move was a “financial strategy that allows providers to focus more of their resources on clinical care and the services they provided their communities.”
The Ottumwa Police Department teamed up with the Humane Society to train officers on how to recognize and address animal cruelty in the community.
The Ottumwa City Council rejected a takeover bid submitted by 10-15 Transit, which aimed to purchase Ottumwa Transit.
A state assessment of schools showed that the Ottumwa Community School District was improving. While two of Ottumwa’s schools had areas of concern in the educational assessment, the district’s overall performance was considered acceptable, with four elementary schools receiving a “commendable” rating.
Phillip Rath was tapped as the Ottumwa City Council’s choice to take over as the next city administrator.
FEBRUARY
Ottumwa made history, hosting the first Democratic satellite caucus meeting for Iowa’s new Caucus program. Officials made changes to try and increase the number of participants by not requiring they show up the night of the caucuses.
The results of the Democratic caucus were heavily delayed, an Ottumwan calling it “embarrassing” and worrying it would jeopardize Iowa’s standing as first-in-the-nation.
As of Feb. 6, local officials said influenza was still their primary concern — a month before Iowa reported its first COVID-19 cases. In the coming months, concerns about COVID-19 would change.
An Ottumwa home was included in a list of nine properties considered to be Iowa’s Most Endangered in 2020. The historic Daum House, 513 N. Court St., was built in the early 1880s and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Gov. Kim Reynolds was in Ottumwa to push her Invest in Iowa Act. The pitch included tax reform and cuts, and a new one-cent hike in sales taxes to fund water quality, outdoor conservation and recreation. The plan was later sidelined due to the pandemic.
The budgeting process heated up for the Ottumwa City Council, as they looked toward public safety cuts to improve the city’s financial position.
Eldon’s American Gothic House celebrated the 129th birthday of Grant Wood with a party.
Ottumwa lost an iconic business in Bookin Jewelry Co., which announced it would close in the fall. The 113-year-old business was a long-time staple in Ottumwa.
MARCH
Plans for a hotel at Bridge View Center were set back after a company the city had partnered with for the project backed out. The plan was for a 96-room hotel.
The Iowa Department of Public Health, on March 3, asked those returning from one of six countries to voluntarily quarantine due to the coronavirus.
The next day, local officials asked Wapello County residents to think carefully about any travel plans due to the virus.
Ottumwa students in grades kindergarten through second grade took a trip to Indian Hills’ St. John Auditorium to see a live showing of “Little Red’s Most Unusual Day,” performed by Opera Iowa.
Local school districts on spring break took the extra time to review the pandemic’s spread.
Ottumwa firefighters pushed back against proposed cuts to their department, which included eliminating five positions — a 20% reduction in staff.
Aaron Ruff was announced as the new principal of Evans Middle School, to begin with the start of the 2020-21 school year.
A Wapello County jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict in the first-degree murder trial of Kelsie Thomas. They did acquit her of a charge of child endangerment. She would be retried on the first-degree murder charge later in the year in a bench trial, where she was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.
Tom McAndrew announced his plans to retire in the spring from the helm of the Ottumwa Police Department.
Foreigner canceled their March tour dates due to the coronavirus. That included a planned stop to Bridge View Center.
On March 14, Gov. Kim Reynolds confirmed that community spread of the coronavirus had begun in Iowa.
On March 16, Bridge View Center announced it was postponing large events.
In mid-March, schools began to close due to virus spread. On March 15, Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended schools across the state close.
State officials on March 23 announced Wapello County’s first confirmed case of the virus.
Jefferson County and the city of Fairfield announced a change to their ambulance service, approving a three-year contract with CARE Ambulance LLC to replace Midwest Ambulance.
Indian Hills Community College moved all classes online on March 24 due to the pandemic.
The Wapello County Historical Museum announced its plans to move.
On March 27, JBS in Ottumwa confirmed its first case of the coronavirus.
