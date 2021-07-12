OTTUMWA — Police that raided the apartment of an Ottumwa man said they found a half-pound of methamphetamine inside.

The Ottumwa Police Department arrested and charged Chad Robert Houk, 37, of Ottumwa, with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, a class B felony; and failure to affix drug tax stamp, a class D felony.

According to court documents, members of the Southeast Iowa Inter-Agency Drug Task Force and Ottumwa Police Department executed a search warrant on Houk’s apartment in the 500 block of North Jefferson Street.

Police said they located 230 grams, or about 8.1 ounces, of methamphetamine, packaging material, scales, money and drug paraphernalia.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.

