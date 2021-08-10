OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College Board of Trustee member John Pothoven recently received the John P. Kibbie Outstanding Trustee award at the 2021 Iowa Association of Community College Trustees Conference.
Pothoven has represented Mahaska County on the board for over 20 years, and served as the board president from 2010-2021. Throughout his tenure, he's advocated for the success of students, the training and re-training of faculty and staff, and the overall success of the college.
"John is a man of great integrity, business acumen, and his care for students and the community is second to none," IHCC President Matt Thompson said in a press release. "Indian Hills is lucky to have John as a board member for more than 20 years. He served with a focus on changing students' lives and fulfilling the mission of Indian Hills Community College."
Following the virtual awards presentation, Pothoven reflected on his time with the college.
"Serving as an Indian Hills trustee has been one of the true pleasures of my life," he said. "I enjoy seeing the direct impact Indian Hills has on the lives of people in southern Iowa. The college is truly life-changing."
The award is named after the man who sponsored a 1965 bill that established the 15 Iowa community college districts. It is the highest honor bestowed on a community college trustee.