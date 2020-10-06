LAKE RATHBUN — Down several top runners and facing top competition from two different states, the Davis County cross-country team responded in championship fashion on Tuesday at The Preserve Course on Lake Rathbun.
Carson Shively and Kenny Cronin battled Central Decatur junior William Gillis in a battle of three of the top runners in Class 2A as the Davis County teammates helped the sixth-ranked Mustangs win a three-team battle for the Big Red Invitational championship. The Mustangs finished with 60 points, edging out Central Decatur by 11 and Kirksville by 13, earning the fifth team championship of the season.
The ninth-ranked (2A) Davis County girls, meanwhile, completed a team championship sweep despite missing top junior runner Macy Hill. Makayla Bachman finished eighth in 22:24, the first of six Davis County runners to place in the top 20 as the Mustangs netted 43 points, beating South Central Conference rivals Albia by 47 and Chariton by 56.
"We were missing some top athletes in this meet due to quarantine. For both teams to finish on top for the championships show true adversity to our changing world," Davis County head cross-country coach Josh Husted said. "As a coach, I was thrilled to see athletes step up and perform well.
"We felt as if they (the Davis County girls) were stressed out not having their top runner before the race. We stressed that we needed to show others how strong we could be in a large race before we begin our post season. We had a few really step up and perform well. Tatum Turner ran the best that she has all season and moved up the pack with Jessica Umlauf and Morgan Klaus to round out our top five. This helped tremendously in the team scores for great results."
Allison Major led the Lady Dees to second place in the Redette Invitational, finishing 13th in 22:53. Avery Major edged Juliana Brown for a top-20 finish in 23:22 while Brooke Smith (25th) and Makenna Cronin (26th) both crossed the finish line in 23:39, helping the Lady Dees edge the Chargers in team points.
The Albia boys, meanwhile, became the fourth team in the Big Red Invitational to finish with less than 100 points thanks to five runners placing in the top 30. Dawson Bonnett led the Blue Demons, finishing ninth in 17:37 right in the middle of a pack of Kirksville runners to help the Tigers contend for the boys team title.
The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont girls finished ninth with 212 points, led by a 30th-place finish from senior Shelby Akers in 23:49. The EBF boys placed 10th with 262 points, led by a 27th-place run by sophomore Sam Seddon in 19:07.
The Moravia boys scored 360 points, placing 12th in the Big Red Invitational, with senior Nick Alliss leading the way finishing 69th in 20:51. Hannah Starr edged junior teammate Elizabeth Cremeens by five seconds to finish as the top runner for the Mohawk girls, placing 93rd in 31 minutes.
Lauren Phillips placed fifth for the Centerville girls in her first run for the Redette varsity squad in the team's home meet, edging Melcher-Dallas senior J'Lyn Knutson by two seconds with a personal-best time of 21:58. The Big Reds were paced by Jobie Smith as the junior runner finished 123rd overall in 24:05.
The Davis County boys and girls will look for another championship sweep in the South Central Conference meet. The Mustangs will host the meet next Tuesday afternoon at Lake Fisher in Bloomfield.
"I really felt the team played well off of each other to score low points. I have noticed this over the last few meets. I want them to feel like they are a contender with who we have performing at any given meet," Husted said. "This was a huge race with many large schools in attendance from Missouri to Iowa. A lot of the coaches mentioned that they were telling their athletes to pace off of Davis County. We feel that our athletes ran a very smart race to earn a dual championship.
"It is very important to peak at the right moment with conference and districts quickly approaching. We need to be at full strength when districts arrive."