OSKALOOSA — The Ottumwa Bulldog volleyball team opened the 2023 season with a pair of exciting wins at the Oskaloosa quadrangular on Monday night.
The Bulldogs opened the evening with a 21-6, 21-10 blitz of the Carlisle Wildcats, then won a thrilling match with the ninth-ranked (4A) Panthers of Knoxville 19-21, 21-18 and 15-13. In their final match of the evening the Bulldog express just ran out of gas and dropped two games to their rivals, the Oskaloosa Indians, by scores of 22-20 and 21-11.
Wins at this meet have been very difficult to come by for the Dogs, so a pair of wins will be a nice springboard into the new season. Ottumwa carried that momentum over on Tuesday to a 25-14, 25-6, 25-11 sweep at Des Moines North in the Iowa Alliance opener for both teams.
“I don’t remember getting a single win at this quad,” Ottumwa coach Ruth Thomas said. “I am just super proud of this team and excited for what is ahead. Our entire team played great volleyball.”
The Bulldogs came roaring out of the chute and blistered the Wildcats with a season-opening 15-point win. In that first game, Ottumwa used the serving of Rylea Hinebaugh and Brylee Jaeger to build a 6-3 lead.
Camdyn Crouse then stepped up to the service line. Crouse maintained that service run over the next 11 points, finishing 10-13 overall in serves, helping the Bulldogs open a commanding 17-3 lead over Carlisle.
In that flurry of activity, the Bulldogs had kills by Violet Hougland, Vada Monaghan and Miya Fuller. Crouse added one of a team-leading three ace serves to build the lead as well as a slew of Carlisle's nine hitting errors in the match.
The Bulldogs quickly put their stamp of approval on game one and moved on to game two with the same intensity. Strong serving by Avery Franke, who went 7-9 with a pair of aces in the match, as well as two of a team-leading eight kills by Fuller along with a kill and an ace serve by Crouse put the Bulldogs in charge with a 9-3 lead.
Behind a strong defensive effort, Ottumwa coasted to a 21-10 win to clinch the sweep. The Bulldog defense only once allowed the Wildcats more than one serve per possession led by 10 digs by Jaeger.
Meanwhile, Ottumwa offense pulled away with several multi-point possessions. The Bulldogs committed just one error in 36 attacks against Carlisle.
“Our back line defense was great," Thomas said. “We dug well, passed well to our setter and she got the ball to the hitters. We converted defense into offense very nicely.”
Ottumwa's second match was a ferocious battle of wills from the first serve to the final point against ninth-ranked Knoxville. Potential all-state hitter Brittany Bacorn tested the Bulldog defense as the Knoxville senior finished 37-40 hitting with 14 kills.
Bacorn led the Panthers to an 8-5 lead. Ottumwa clawed their way back to tie the score at 12 on a kill by Hougland before a pair of Panther hitting errors and a pair of ace serves by Makayla Brown put the Bulldogs ahead by 16-13.
Knoxville battled back to edge OHS, 21-19, in the opening game of the match. The Bulldogs approached game two with vengeance in their eyes.
Hinebaugh served a three-point run and Jaeger rifled home a pair of kills to give Ottumwa a 3-0 start. The Panthers quickly tied the score before the Bulldogs went to work at the service line behind a pair of aces by Brown and strong serves by Franke and Crouse opening a 15-9 lead for Ottumwa.
Knoxville fought back in the second game, closing Ottumwa's lead to 17-16. The Bulldogs, however, clinched the second game as a Panther hitting error and a pair of kills by Brown helped slam the door shut with a 21-18 win sending the match to a third and decisive set.
Game three was much like a roller coaster as the lead changed hands frequently. The hitting of Fuller and Brown allowed the Bulldogs to tie the score at 10
Jaeger zipped a kill home to put OHS on top before a pair of hitting errors by the Panthers lifted the Bulldogs to a 13-10 lead. Knoxville, with Hannah Dunkin at the service line and Bacorn at the net, fought back to tie the score at 13 setting up crunch time in the closest match of the night.
With the match on the line, Hougland slammed home a kill for the lead and the serve for Ottumwa. Jaeger’s serve was volleyed back and a miscommunication allowed the ball to fall harmlessly to the floor.
There was joy in the Bulldog camp.
The final game of the evening pitted the Bulldogs against long-time rival Oskaloosa. The Indians had a nice long rest after their second match while the Bulldogs battled through an exhausting three-set match with Knoxville.
The Indians opened the match with a 6-2 lead behind the serving of Jenna Harbour and the net play of Hannah Quang. Franke stepped to the line for Ottumwa and served up a five-point run for a 7-6 Bulldog led. Khloe O’Brien had a kill in that run and Fuller added a block.
From that point the game settled into a bump-and-grind affair with the teams trading serves and points in rapid order. Finally, three kills and a Bulldog error allowed the Indians to tie the score at 15.
Again the teams traded points on hitting errors. An ace serve by Osky’s Lilly Bonnett put the Indians up 18-17, but Jaeger negated that with a kill to tie the score again.
An ace serve by Gracie DeRonde gave the Indians a two-point lead, but a kill by Brown and an Indians hitting error knotted the score at 20. Two consecutive hitting errors by the Bulldogs produced a 22-20 Indian win.
The Bulldogs were running on fumes and the Indians used the strong serving of DeRonde and Harbour to bolt out to an 11-3 lead in game two. Another strong service run by Lydia Van Veldhuizen upped the lead to 15-5 and the Indians were on the way to the winner’s circle.
Ottumwa bounced back on Tuesday, dominating Des Moines North to open Iowa Alliance play with a win. Jaeger led the balanced Bulldog attack at the net with eight of Ottumwa's 32 kills going 9-11 in hitting.
Brown, meanwhile, matched Hougland with six kills while leading Ottumwa defensively with a pair of blocks. Crouse collected a team-leading 13 digs along with four aces on a perfect 14-14 serving effort against the Polar Bears while Brynn Addis and Hinebaugh shared setting duties each dishing out 11 assists each.
Ottumwa (3-1, 1-0 Iowa Alliance) returns home on Thursday for a triangular at Evans Middle School Gymnasium against Mount Pleasant and Davis County. The visiting Panthers and Mustangs face off in the first of three varsity matches with action getting underway at 4:30 p.m.
