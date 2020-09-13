CHARITON — The Albia volleyball team thrived in the morning at the Chariton tournament, sweeping the first of two triangulars played on Saturday.
Davis County, meanwhile, dropped two of three matches in the afternoon session. The Mustangs dropped three-set match to North Mahaska after opening their triangular tournament with a straight-set loss to 14th-ranked (1A) Southeast Warren.
Sophia Young led Davis County in the 22-20, 21-16 loss to Southeast Warren with 13 digs and eight kills on a 12-13 hitting effort. Young was also a perfect 11-11 serving in the match with a team-leading four aces.
The Mustangs swept Interstate 35, winning 21-2 in the opening set before closing out the match with a 21-12 win in the second set. Young added five more aces, going 16-16 serving against the Roadrunners.
Briley Lough led Davis County in the lone win of the day at Chariton with seven kills. Kara Greiner came up with 10 digs as Davis County evened their record on the day heading into the final match against North Mahaska.
Lough had seven more kills and led Davis County in the 16-21, 21-15, 15-11 loss to close out the day at Chariton with 13 digs. Young matched Chloe Fetcho with a pair of aces in the three-set finale with Fetcho racking up 19 assists, finishing with 55 in the three matches combined to lead the Mustangs.
Albia opened the tournament with a 21-12, 21-18 win over Wayne in one of the day's first matches at 8 a.m. Sydney Hoskins led the Lady Dees in serving in the first match, going 9-10 with five aces while matching Jenna Gronewold with a team-leading five kills.
Ashley Beary paced the Lady Dees in the early-morning opener defensively with eight digs. Emma Wenger picked up 16 assists in the first match before adding 12 against East Union and 13 against Chariton.
In the 21-17, 21-10 win over Chariton, Gronewold led the Lady Dees at the net with nine kills while Wenger went 11-11 serving with three aces. Beary led Albia's defense with five digs in the team's fourth straight overall win.
Hoskins led Albia with five kills in a 21-15, 21-17 win over East Union while Beary found a team-leading 11 digs. Gronewold had three ace serves against the Eagles.
Both Albia (6-2) and Davis County (6-8) will return to South Central Conference play on Tuesday. The Lady Dees will head to Osceola to face Clarke while the Mustangs will host Knoxville in Bloomfield.