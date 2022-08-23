KNOXVILLE – Ottumwa opened the 2022 high school volleyball season on Tuesday, dropping three tough matches at the Knoxville quadrangular.
The Bulldogs nearly won the opening game of the season, falling 22-20 and 21-13 to Carlisle in the first round of matches. Avery Frankie led Ottumwa by connecting on 16 of 18 serve attempts against the Wildcats while Miya Fuller opened her sophomore season by leading OHS at the net with three kills.
Ella Allar connected on seven of eight serve attempts for the Bulldogs with a pair of aces in a 21-17, 21-9 loss to No. 13 (4A) Knoxville in the second round of matches on Monday. Brylee Jaeger collected three more digs to lead OHS defensively after picking up six digs against Carlisle.
Ottumwa dropped a thrilling three-set battle with Oskaloosa to close out the season-opening quadrangular as the Indians rallied after losing the opening game, 21-16, to win 21-13 and 15-13 in the final two games of the match. Violet Hougland led Ottumwa (1-3, 1-0 Iowa Alliance) at the net against Oskaloosa, connecting on seven kills for the Bulldogs, while Rylea Hinebaugh added 17 of team-high 38 assists on Monday.
"Knoxville and Carlisle were probably the strongest two teams. I think the match going three games with Oskaloosa shows how close we are with them," Ottumwa head volleyball coach Ruth Thomas said. "They're not easy matches to open the season. It's challenging right off the bat. It gives the girls an idea what we need to work on, things like taking the lead and keeping the lead."
Camdyn Crouse finished with a team-leading 14 digs in the quadrangular against picking up 10 against Osky. Fuller and Hougland each finished the tournament with a pair of blocks to lead the Bulldogs defensively at the net.
"I'm proud of the girls for getting those first-match jitters out of their system," Thomas said. "The girls are simply playing hard and want to do well. We improved a considerable amount from the beginning of the night to the end of the night to make ourselves better."
