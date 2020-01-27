OTTUMWA — Hunters in Ottumwa harvested 89 deer during the recently concluded bow hunting season.
This was the 14th year for bow hunting within city limits. The program began as a way of reducing the number of deer in Ottumwa, particularly does. Hunters brought down 79 does during the 2019-2020 season, along with nine bucks and one button buck.
Forty hunters registered for the season, and 34 of them harvested at least one deer. Half of those who registered qualified for buck tags for the 2020-2021 season.
This was the highest number of deer harvested since the program began in 2005. A grand total of 1,010 deer have been harvested in Ottumwa as part of the bow hunting season.