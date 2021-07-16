VBS celebrates God’s attributes
OTTUMWA — Bible Baptist Church invites children to its Vacation Bible School program this month.
The program runs from 6:30-8:35 p.m. July 26-28 with the theme of “Mystery Island.” Each day, participants will learn about one of God’s attributes — great, almighty, ruler — and how it applies to their lives. Activities include Bible stories, games, snacks and more. The program is open to children age 4 through those who have completed sixth grade.
The church is located at 944 W. Williams St. For more information or to register, email biblebaptistott@yahoo.com or call 641-682-9609.
Ice cream social set for July 25
BLADENSBURG — Residents are invest to enjoy a summertime treat and fellowship with Bladensburg Christian Church.
The church is hosting an ice cream social from 4-6 p.m. July 25. Pie and cake will also be available, and a freewill offering will be collected.
The church is located about four miles north of Exit 199 on Highway 34 east of Ottumwa.
Religion page submission guidelines
The deadline for religious news items is noon on Wednesday, prior to Saturday’s publication, space permitting. News items include announcements on guest speakers, pastors and musicians or other special services. Submissions announcing other events will be passed on to the appropriate department.
Announcements regarding Christmas, Easter, Advent and Lenten services will have special guidelines as the seasons approach.
Those items submitted after the noon deadline on Wednesday will receive consideration, but there is no guarantee of publication.
Items will be published in the order they are received, as close to the date of the event as possible. While every effort will be made to run them on certain days, there is no guarantee of publication on a certain day.
Religious news items may be submitted via email to newsclerk@ottumwacourier.com. All submissions must include a name and phone number. For more information, call the news clerk at 641-684-4611 ext. 335.
Questions or information related to the church directory should be directed to the Courier’s classifieds department at 641-684-4611, then select classifieds option or by emailing classified@ottumwacourier.com.