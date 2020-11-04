OTTUMWA — President Donald Trump won Iowa this year by an even greater margin than he won the state in 2016.
Trump expanded his vote tally by 95,303, according to unofficial results. Those gains came from rural areas.
From the six counties in the Ottumwa Courier's coverage area (Appanoose, Davis, Jefferson, Monroe, Van Buren and Wapello), Trump found 2,931 more voters in 2020 than he had in 2016.
His Democratic challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden expanded 2016 Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's vote tally by just 990 in this area.
Battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania hold the path to 270 for both Trump and Biden. As of Wednesday afternoon, the race was still too close to call, according to the Associated Press.
In Iowa — a state Democratic President Barack Obama won twice — Republicans showed they are turning the state a darker shade of red.
Obama picked up Wapello County by 2,157 votes in 2018 and also won Wapello County by 1,874 votes in 2012.
He carried the state of Iowa both years, winning by about 10 points in 2008 and by about 7 points in 2012.
Trump won Iowa by 10 points in 2016 and by 8 points this year.
In a race polled as a tossup, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, ended up with a 110,356-vote margin of victory to win re-election in the second most expensive Senate race in the country.
Republican Ashley Hinson flipped the second U.S. House district to red, unseating Democrat Abby Finkenauer. The fourth district remained red, with Randy Feenstra winning re-election.
In the third district, Democrat Cindy Axne is leading a little more than 6,000 votes, but the Associated Press called the race for her Wednesday afternoon to keep the seat blue.
The Associated Press says the other U.S. House race in Iowa is too close to call. Republican Mariannette Miler-Meeks leads Democratic challenger Rita Hart by less than 300 votes, with all precincts in Iowa reporting in the second district.
Of 25 state senate seats up, Republicans have won at least 19 so far. The only flip was in district 42 (including Henry, Jefferson, Lee and Washington counties), where Republican Jeff Reichman won by about 5,500 votes.
Democrat Sarah Trone Garriott is leading in district 22, which is currently occupied by Dallas County Republican Charles Schneider, but the race is close. Another Democrat, Eric Giddens, is leading in a pursuit to hold onto his seat in district 30.
If current totals hold, Republicans will see a one-member increase to their majority in the Iowa Senate, to 33-17.
In the State House, the Republicans tallied more wins to strengthen their majority. While some races are still close, the current tally of votes shows Republicans flipping seven districts from blue to red, while Democrats only flipped one district in their favor.
If the results hold, Republicans will have a 59-41 majority in the State House next year.
One of those Republican flips occurred in district 81, where Democratic incumbent Mary Gaskill lost to Republican challenger Cherielynn Westrich.