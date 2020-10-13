OTTUMWA — Kelsie Thomas appeared in the courtroom Tuesday to again face trial on charges she killed her 5-year-old daughter. A jury in March couldn’t make a unanimous decision on the charge of first-degree murder. But, as she faces a second trial, it will not be the same as the first.
This time, it won't be a dozen jurors deciding her fate. Thomas waived her right to a trial by jury. Judge Lucy Gamon will decide the verdict this time.
Thomas faces a charge of first-degree murder in the 2018 death of her 5-year-old daughter, Cloe Chandler. A jury acquitted her in March of a charge of child endangerment.
The bench trial opened without opening statements. Wapello County Attorney Reuben Neff informed the court the state will call just three witnesses as they lay out their case, with the remainder of testimony entered as transcripts from the first trial.
Dr. Michele Catellier, a forensic pathologist who examined the body of Chandler, said Tuesday the death was by strangulation and not by hanging.
Thomas had told police that she found Chandler dead after Chandler had accidentally hung herself using a pair of pajamas.
Catellier said in testimony Tuesday that considerable hemorrhaging and injury to the neck area led her to believe the death was not an accidental hanging.
”There are more hemorrhages than expected for a hanging, and certainly more than expected for a child,” Catellier said. She added that children typically have fewer, or no, instances of hemorrhage.
Catellier said that from the day of autopsy, she believed her findings did not support the original story she had been told that Chandler had died from an accidental hanging.
"On the day of autopsy, I expressed concern because as I mentioned even with adults having any hemorrhage in the neck with a hanging is unexpected," she testified. "Or, at the very least, a small of hemorrhage might be expected.
"To find hemorrhage on both sides of the neck, at all layers of the strap muscles, within the vocalis muscle, along the carotid arteries, as well in the back of the neck, suggests a struggling force. This is more in keeping with what we see with strangulation. So, at this point, I wanted to know if there was more information that would explain the findings."
Transcripts of testimony from nine witnesses will be admitted for Gamon's consideration instead of requiring each to testify again in person. Besides Catellier, the state offered only Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation special agent Don Schnitker and investigator Michael Sieren as witnesses Tuesday.
Schnitker was the lead investigator on behalf of the DCI once they were requested by law enforcement. Sieren was one of the local investigators from the Ottumwa Police Department.
Sieren said early on in the investigation, statements from Thomas weren't matching the evidence.
Thomas told law enforcement early on, Sieren said, that she believed Chandler had tied pajama pants into a knot around a dowel rod in Chandler's bedroom closet and had accidentally hung herself.
Sieren, who said he had a child of the same age as Chandler at the time, didn't believe that a child that age could have tied the pajama pants in that fashion. Additionally, he felt given Thomas' description of the scene and measurements taken by investigators, that it wouldn't be likely for Chandler to have hanged herself and been suspended off the ground.
Additionally, Sieren said, Thomas had described to police that when Thomas found Chandler that the pants fell to the ground when she attempted to rescue Chandler.
Sieren said as Thomas led investigators on a walkthrough of the scene less than 24 hours after Chandler was found dead, Thomas didn't show emotion he would have expected her to after a tragic death.
"At this point, we're less than 24 hours removed from the death of her daughter and there really wasn't any emotion involved with ... walking officers and investigators through how she found her daughter dead," Sieren testified.
Schnitker said Thomas confessed to the death during a police interview. Thomas voluntarily arrived for lengthy conversations with investigators on July 24, 2018, and July 26, 2018. Chandler was found dead on July 19, 2018.
Initially, police investigated the incident as an accident, Schnitker said, but evidence led them to suspect foul play.
"When we were called by the Ottumwa Police Department, they stated they initially investigated it as an accident, and then the next day had some concerns about the case," he testified.
Once the autopsy was complete, Schnitker said he was told by Catellier that she had concerns that her findings weren't matching with the story of Chandler's death being an accident. He said she told him "the death warranted more investigation."
The court will remain adjourned for a week in the case. Prosecutors will be preparing printed copies of transcripts of their nine witnesses for the judge. Once those are offered when court resumes at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, the state is expected to rest. Allen Cook, one of Thomas' attorneys, said they plan to call their expert witness, Dr. Thomas Young, on Tuesday morning.