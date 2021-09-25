Rick Bick
Age: 70
Hometown: Ottumwa, formerly of Modesto, California
Current occupation: Pastor at New Life Center and part-time courtesy clerk at Fareway
College degrees: Bachelor of Arts from Life Bible College and master's in strategic leadership from LIFE Pacific University
Community organization involvement: President of the Heartland Pregnancy Center Board, and volunteer police chaplain for the Ottumwa Police Department
Goals for first term, if elected: "I would like to see unity among our many groups in our city. With unity and a common cause we can achieve much as a city. Also, I would work toward being a debt-free city. How much more can be done if the city has no debt? Then, because of the ever-stressful world situation, I would like to see Ottumwa fully prepared for a national emergency where we would be a city helping people instead of needing help."
Thoughts on Ottumwa's growing diversity: "My thoughts are how to better incorporate these people into our city. I would like to see church groups and other civic groups work with employers like JBS (to provide) classes for these new people on how to drive, how to bank, how to shop, etc. Things we take granted, yet they may not know. I think this will help them by telling them we care about you, and want to help you become awesome citizens."