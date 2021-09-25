Rick Johnson
Age: 69
Hometown: Ottumwa
Current occupation: CEO of River Hills Community Health Center, retiring in fall of 2021
College degrees: Associate degree, Bachelor's degree and some graduate work at the University of Iowa
Community organization involvement: Ottumwa Rotary Club board member, Ottumwa Job Corps Advisory Committee, Ottumwa School District SparkTank Advisory Committee, Richland Community Club member, Iowa Primary Care Association board member, In-Concert Care board member, Iowa Health Plus ACO board member, Health Center Work Force Committee chair, Ottumwa Health Community group member
Goals for first term, if elected: "If I am fortunate to be elected Ottumwa's next mayor, I want to work proactively with the city council and city administrator on several different areas that will promote and strengthen Ottumwa's image and profile as a growing community in southeast Iowa."
Specifically, Johnson mentioned partnering with local organizations such as GOPIP, Indian Hills Community College, Iowa Works and Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation to develop strategies to encourage new industries with good-paying jobs and benefits to Ottumwa. He also wants to work with county government, construction companies and local community organizations to address critical housing shortages, and finalize a Neighborhood Development Plan that includes new enforceable ordinances to address deteriorating neighborhoods. He wants to pursue new forms of revenue for the city and help decrease property taxes, strengthen and enhance relationships between the city and county, and be "the face of the community, and project a positive image of the city at all times to new business and industry considering Ottumwa in the future."
Thoughts on Ottumwa's growing diversity: "We need to fully embrace our diversity, which can be accomplished in part by including more comprehensive information on diversity in city publications, city promotional materials, Main Street publications and events and Convention and Visitors Bureau publications and materials."
Johnson also believes in encouraging more diversity in the hiring practices for new city employees, as well as running for public office. He believes Ottumwa should consider developing a "Welcome Center" where new and diverse populations moving to Ottumwa for jobs can access information about Ottumwa and the services and programs it offers to citizens."