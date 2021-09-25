Robert LaPoint
Age: 59
Hometown: Ottumwa
Current occupation: Retired from CRST as professional truck driver and operations.
College degrees: Graduate of Indian Hills Community College truck driving program.
Community organization involvement: Past member of Ottumwa Parks Board and past chair of Ottumwa Transit, cast member of the Mayhem Haunted House, president of St. Patrick's Parish council.
Goals for first term, if elected? "Continue with streets and sewers, revisit the ward system, public safety improvements and economic development, by seeking out companies to locate to Ottumwa, strive to bring a major family entertainment center, homeless shelter for both men and women, look for ways to improve our airport, have employers meet with Indian Hills graduates looking to hire them."
LaPoint suggested helping the Ottumwa Police Department with the "crime and drug problem that the city faces daily by letting the department tell us what is needed." He also suggested hiring more firefighters and providing body cameras for police officers.
Thoughts on Ottumwa's growing diversity: "I have no problem returning the (human rights) commission as long as we have citizens willing to serve on it. We need to encourage community events such as the Viva Ottumwa Festival and others. If we 'mingle' with each other, we can learn from one another and also make new friends. I would say that we have a large group of undocumented people in our community, so let's try to help them become legal citizens."