Rocket Profile: Vanessa Blad

School: Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Volleyball.

Other activities: Junior Red Cross.

Parents: Norm and Lucy Blad.

Favorite movie: Avengers Endgame.

Favorite television show: New Girl.

Favorite actress: Sandra Bullock.

Favorite professional team: Pittsburgh Steelers.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athletes: Simone Biles.

Favorite food: Chicken.

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden.

Favorite vacation spot: North Carolina.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Making the honor roll.

Biggest influence: My sister, Allison.

When did you first get interested in volleyball: In seventh grade.

What do you like most about volleyball: Team bonding.

What do you do to get ready to play: Get excited and interact with the team.

Personal goals: Put a lot of effort into everything.

Future plans: Go to college.

