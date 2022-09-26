Rocket Profile: Vanessa Blad

School: Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Volleyball.
Other activities: Junior Red Cross.
Parents: Norm and Lucy Blad.
Favorite movie: Avengers Endgame.
Favorite television show: New Girl.
Favorite actress: Sandra Bullock.
Favorite professional team: Pittsburgh Steelers.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite athletes: Simone Biles.
Favorite food: Chicken.
Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden.
Favorite vacation spot: North Carolina.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Making the honor roll.
Biggest influence: My sister, Allison.
When did you first get interested in volleyball: In seventh grade.
What do you like most about volleyball: Team bonding.
What do you do to get ready to play: Get excited and interact with the team.
Personal goals: Put a lot of effort into everything.
Future plans: Go to college.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.