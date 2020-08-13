2020 Beatles vs Stones
Summer Giveaway
OFFICIAL RULES
1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. ALL FEDERAL, STATE AND LOCAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY.
2. PARTICIPATION CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF RULES AND DECISIONS, CONSENT TO USE AND RELEASE OF CLAIMS. By entering this sweepstakes, each participant warrants that he or she has read and agrees to abide by all sweepstakes rules ("Official Rules") and that he or she is not prohibited from participating in the sweepstakes. Participation in this sweepstakes constitutes participant's full and unconditional acceptance of these Official Rules and the decisions of Community Newspaper Holdings, Inc., The AD EXPRESS, Ottumwa Courier, Oskaloosa Herald , Osky Shopper, MCR, Ottumwa Current and their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, employees and agents (collectively "CNHI"), which are final, binding and non-negotiable in all respects. Each participant agrees to release, discharge, indemnify and hold harmless CNHILLC and its subsidiaries, affiliates, shareholders, employees, officers, directors, agents, representatives, advertising and promotion agencies, prize suppliers and Facebook from any liability arising from or related to the sweepstakes and/or the receipt or use of the prize awarded in connection with the sweepstakes, including without limitation, personal injury, death, and property damage, and claims based on publicity rights, defamation, or invasion of privacy. Further, participant fully and unconditionally releases all claims for consideration, copyright infringement and all other claims of any nature relating to the use of participant's entry, name or likeness.
3. ELIGIBILITY. This sweepstakes is open to legal permanent residents of the U.S. and District of Columbia, 18 years of age and older, excluding residents of Rhode Island. Proof of age and identity must be furnished upon request. Employees, agents, independent contractors and affiliates of CNHI and immediate family members of all such persons, are not eligible to participate in this sweepstakes. CNHI reserves the right in its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, suspend or amend this sweepstakes at any time for any reason without prior notice. CNHI further reserves the right to amend these Official Rules at any time without prior notice, in its sole discretion. CNHI reserves the right to disqualify any participant for any reason, including, but not limited to, violation of these Official Rules or infringement of the rights of a third-party. This promotion is void where prohibited by law. CNHI is not responsible for any printing or typographical errors in any material associated with the sweepstakes.
4. TO ENTER. This sweepstakes will run between 12:01 a.m. CST on August 8, 2020 until 4:30 pm CST on September 15, 2020 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Official entry forms will be: (i) published weekly in the AD EXPRESS Ottumwa Courier, Oskaloosa Herald , Osky Shopper, MCR, Ottumwa Current publication; (ii) available on-line at www.ottumwacourier.com; (iii) available at the locations listed on the attached Exhibit A; (iv) (v) available on The Ottumwa Courier’s Facebook page; or (vi) available upon request if participants mail a legibly handwritten, 3" x 5" card with your name, address, phone number, e-mail address, and the words “2020 Beatles vs Stones Summer Giveaway ,” insert the card into an envelope and mail it with sufficient postage to: The Ottumwa Courier, attention: 2020 Beatles vs Stones SUMMER Giveaway at 213 East Second Street, Ottumwa, Iowa 52501.
A. In-Person Entry: To enter in person, participants must visit one of the locations on the attached Exhibit A during normal business hours and deposit a completed official entry form in the appropriate box. One per person, per day, per location.
B. Mail-in Entry: To enter via postal mail, participants must complete an official entry form, insert the completed form into an envelope and mail it with sufficient postage to: The Ottumwa Courier, attention: 2020 Beatles vs Stones SUMMER Giveaway at 213 East Second Street, Ottumwa, Iowa 52501.
C. . Participants may also request official entry forms by mailing a request with sufficient postage to the same address. DO NOT SEND ANY COMMENTS OR QUESTIONS TO THIS ADDRESS. Each entry must be mailed in a separate stamped outer mailing envelope with the participant's first and last name, street address, city, state and zip or postal code, legibly hand printed in the upper left hand corner of the outer envelope. Entries that are sent in business reply envelopes, that utilize address labels or stickers (for any address), that are photocopied, hand-stamped, computer-generated or otherwise mechanically or digitally produced or reproduced, that are not mailed in separate outer stamped mailing envelopes, or that otherwise fail to comply with these Official Rules will NOT be honored.
D. On-line Entry: To enter on-line, participants must access the official entry form located at www.ottumwacourier.com .
All completed entries must be received no later than 4:30 pm on the last day of the Sweepstakes Period to be eligible to win the prize ("Eligible Entries"). Submissions received after this date and time will not be valid. Only one entry per individual. Personal information collected from entries is subject to the Privacy Policy as set forth at http://www.ottumwacourier.com/site/privacy.html, which is incorporated herein by reference. Proof of submission does not constitute proof of delivery. By submitting an entry, participants agree to abide by these Official Rules. Automated entries or entries generated by robots or scripts are prohibited and will result in immediate disqualification of any and all associated entrants. Persons submitting entries under false pretenses will be disqualified. If for any reason the Internet portion of the sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by a computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the sweepstakes, CNHI reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the sweepstakes. CNHI reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and/or to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the sweepstakes. CNHI has no obligation to notify a participant of his/her disqualification. CAUTION: any attempt by a participant to undermine the legitimate operation of the sweepstakes may be a violation of criminal and civil laws and, should such an attempt be made, CNHI reserves the right to prosecute and seek damages from any such participant to the fullest extent of the law. CNHI is not responsible for any lost, late, incomplete, illegible, inaccurate or misdirected entries. Entries will not be returned and will become the property of CNHI for promotional and other use, and by entering participants assign any and all rights in and to the entries, and copyrights thereof, to CNHI. By entering, each participant authorizes CNHI to use his or her name, likeness and image in its advertising and promotional materials.
5. TO WIN a pair of tickets to the show. On September 15, 2020 (the “Drawing Date”), one (5) eligible entries will be chosen randomly from the total amount of entries, the prizes from the sponsors, a winner will be drawn from Each Sponsor.
6. Grand Prize tickets to the show . Actual prizes may differ from those shown in advertisements. CNHI reserves the right to change any actual prize at any time during the sweepstakes. In this event, every effort will be made to provide a prize of like estimated value. CNHI does not warrant or make any representations in connection with the prize, express or implied. All costs and expenses not specified in the above prize descriptions, if any, are the sole responsibility of the prize winners. The provided approximate retail value of the prize is an approximation. Any difference between the approximate retail value and the actual cost of any prize will not be awarded. Unclaimed prizes will not be awarded. No more than the advertised number of prizes will be awarded.
7. IDENTIFICATION OF THE WINNER. CNHI will contact the winner by postal mail or e-mail from the information provided on the Eligible Entries within five (5) days after the Drawing Date and the winner’s name will also be posted at www.ottumwacourier.com. The identity of the winner may be requested by printing your name, address, phone number and the words "Request for winners’ names –2020 Beatles vs Stones SUMMER Giveaway " on a 3" x 5" card, inserting the card into an envelope and mailing it with sufficient postage to: The Ottumwa Courier, at 213 East Second Street, Ottumwa, Iowa 52501. CNHI will provide the winning participants with an Affidavit of Eligibility and Liability/Publicity Release. The winning participants must accept the prize by signing and returning the Affidavit of Eligibility and Liability/Publicity Release and a copy of these Official Rules no later than ten (10) days after receipt. No Prize will be awarded until such documentation is received by CNHI. The winning participants are responsible for any taxes associated with the award of the prize. In the event that a winner cannot be contacted, another name will be drawn from a random drawing held by CNHI and will be named the winner and he/she will be contacted as set forth above.
8. ODDS: The odds of winning the drawing will depend upon the number of Eligible Entries received.
9. SPONSOR: This sweepstakes is sponsored and promoted by Community Newspaper Holdings, Inc. located at 445 Dexter Ave., Montgomery, Alabama, 36014 and The Ottumwa Courier located at 213 E. 2nd St., Ottumwa, Iowa 52501.
10. MISCELLANEOUS. Everything for this sweepstakes is provided as is, without warranty of any kind, express or implied. By entering, participants consent to the exclusive venue and jurisdiction of the state and federal courts of Ottumwa, Iowa, in all disputes arising out of or related to these rules or this sweepstakes. This sweepstakes is governed and construed under the laws of the State of Iowa, excluding its conflict of laws principles. This sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, or RVM .
EXHIBIT A
LOCATIONS
Elliott Oil - BP
310 N. Court
Ottumwa, IA 52501
Elliott Oil - BP
720 Richmond
Ottumwa, IA 52501
Elliott Oil - BP
1147 N. Jefferson
Ottumwa, IA 52501