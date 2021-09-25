Russ Hull
Age: 40
Hometown: Ottumwa
Current occupation: Sanitation engineer
Goals for first term, if elected: "My goal is to serve the community in the best way possible, listen to input from all sides and make the best judgement with the facts I have. The city council is not one person working alone and any goals should be a group effort. I believe the city is on a great path and I would work with others to continue the growth we have already started. I have lots of goals to work on, in no particular order — housing, employment, streets and entertainment.
Thoughts on Ottumwa's growing diversity: "(Bringing back) the human rights commission would be a small step. Community outreach is a good step to help everyone feel welcomed. The city has made efforts in including civil servants that can work with the community and help with issues. If the city was to continue that and to work with leaders in the minority communities to find solutions to their issues, we would all be better served. There is a lot of negativity about minority communities, but I have seen some great things happening within them, and I think Ottumwa needs to highlight that more. We all need to be more open-minded and welcoming."