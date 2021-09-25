Sandra Pope
Age: 62
Hometown: Ottumwa
Current occupation: Retired/substitute teacher
College degrees: Arts and science, and bachelor's degree
Community organization involvement: Indian Hills Community College Early Childhood Advisory Committee
Goals of first term, if elected: "(To establish) affordable child care and adult care through public-private partnerships, (create) a better representation of our diversity throughout our city government, and continue, as well as create, new revitalization projects happening around the City of Ottumwa."
Thought's on Ottumwa's growing diversity: "For one, the human rights commission should be not returning, because it never should have left. The good thing is that the area schools have interpreters that are able to communicate with parents and students. But we still have a long way to go! We could improve on not just talking about diversity, but look and see that our diverse community is recognized in our city boards and governing offices."