Age: 43
Hometown: Ottumwa
Current occupation: Bond agent
Community organization involvement: Ottumwa Little League, Ottumwa Football Program, Ottumwa Smoketoberfest Committee
Q1: There has been much going on with the district’s facilities in recent years. First, there was the proposal for a new north-side elementary that was approved and then tabled in favor of millions of dollars in renovations to the four buildings, along with renovations at OHS and Evans, an addition to Pickwick, an addition at Evans for a multi-purpose facility, the purchase and renovation of Career Campus, and the purchase of the Wesley UMC property to convert to a parking lot. Do you feel the district is on the right track with these plans, and what, if anything, do you feel needs changed or addressed with them?
A1: I feel the district is on the right track, my voting record would reflect that. The addition to Pickwick was in works when I took office two years ago. The rest of the projects have been initiated while I was on the board. We are on the right track, we have been aggressive with our renovation schedule. Our maintenance staff has been great at getting things done in-house and saving us time and money.
Our Evans multi-purpose project was something that Superintendent McGrory brought to us. Our previous Superintendent pledged $2,000,000 to an indoor sports facility that was privately owned. That was something he and our board felt was not maybe the best way to use our public tax money. We had some discussion already about adding on to Evans so that they could have an actual cafeteria and not have to take up a gym for lunch. McGrory brought to us the idea of expanding that and having expanded gym space and other amenities that we really need. This is still in the works and will be a great asset to our students once completed.
The church property was brought to the facility committee after the owner of the property reached out to see if it was something we would be interested in purchasing. Staff went and toured the building but decided that it was not something we could utilize for several reasons. We declined to make an offer to purchase. Months went by and then the owner asked if we would be interested in buying if it were vacant property, no church. The facility committee and board ultimately after many discussions decided to purchase the property for half the original asking price. It gives us not just the church lot but all the property on that side of road to Jefferson St.
Q2: Open enrollment has long been a challenge for the district, going back at least a decade. Last year there was a reversal in the trend with the 2021-22 numbers yet to be revealed. How do you propose Ottumwa School District addresses this issue to continue to reverse the trend? (Note: Questions were sent and returned prior to the release of 2021-22 enrollment numbers.)
A2: There will always be some open enrollment and for many reasons. Our goal is to reduce that number as much as possible. We are on the right track and the numbers we receive this week (Oct.4th) hopefully show that we are still trending in the right direction. We are starting to tell our story, expanding our partnerships with Indian Hills to give our kids more options which helps and we are creating an atmosphere district-wide that makes you want to be here! When the morale is where it is now, people are energized, excited and want to be a part of our “Be the Best” initiative. It isn’t just a catch phrase, we are following the Superintendent’s plan and backing up those words every day.
Q3: What do you think Ottumwa has gotten right and wrong with its Return to Learn plan in the COVID-19 era?
A3: Return to Learn plan has undergone so many changes I can’t keep them straight. We rushed ourselves in the beginning with our virtual option. We weren’t the only ones though, it was an issue state-wide. Year two has been much better as we overhauled our virtual option. We still continue to do extra cleaning and do everything possible to maintain a safe learning environment for all.
Year one I voted against going to school face to face, I based that on what we knew then. I was in favor of a hybrid style return to learn. That would lessen the amount of kids in building and help us maintain the six foot separation that was talked about so much last year.
One thing that we have gained from the last two years is knowledge. We have been able to adapt and adjust to the ever changing guidelines. While this has been hard on everyone I think we will be a better district because of it.
Q4: Why are you running for this office?
A4: Contrary to the rhetoric of the last election, I am on the board to make positive changes and help our district become one of the best in the state.
Two years ago we had fifteen people running for school board. It is crazy that this time there is only three candidates to fill three seats. It shows you that things were not going in the right direction two years ago and people wanted change.
This is the time when people should want to be on the school board! We have so many great things happening district wide and meetings are not contentious. I believe my next four years on the Ottumwa School Board will be the best yet!
Once a Bulldog, Always a Bulldog!