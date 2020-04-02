Des Moines — Schools in Iowa will remain closed through the end of the month.
The announcement was made Thursday afternoon as part of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ daily press conference on the COVID-19 pandemic. It was part of the extension her disaster emergency proclamation that extends the closure certain types of businesses as well as barring gatherings of 10 or more people.
“Keeping Iowa’s students out of classrooms is a difficult decision, but it is necessary for right now. Keeping the schools closed for an extended amount of time will help protect our students, educators and school staff,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds made it clear that she is not ordering schools to close for the remainder of the year at this time.
“We will continue to monitor the situation, assess the measures we have in place and use data to make to the right decisions at the right time.”
The state is offering schools two paths of continuous learning to follow during the extended closure: voluntary or required. The Ottumwa school district had not said as of press time which option it would pursue.
Dr. Ann Lebo, director of the Iowa Department of Education, said the voluntary option is where schools encourage students to participate in educational opportunities required by the district but student participation is not required; that is what Ottumwa has been following so far. The required option is more similar to tradition learning as attendance is taken and grades and credit are given.
“Under new guidance, all districts are required to indicate which method they plan to use from April 13 to April 30. They have until April 10 to submit their decision,” she said.
“School districts are required to select the best option for their district,” Reynolds said. “School districts that do not provide continuous learning will be required to make up instructional time lost beyond what has already been waived by the Legislature.
“School districts know best what will work for their communities, which is what these decisions can and should be made locally,” she stated.
Lebo said districts can decide to mix and match the paths they take. “They may combine voluntary and required for different grade levels in any ways that best meet the needs of their students,” she said. They can also begin with voluntary and move to required later. Plans may include online delivery of content through online learning, paper packets of assignments or both.
“We will be surveying districts in the state to identify and address barriers to implementing continuous learning opportunities,” Lebo said.
At the top of that list in uniform, consistent Wi-fi access for students.
“It’s really important that we continue to engage students regardless of these extraordinary circumstances,” said Reynolds. “Iowa’s schools are among the best in the country. I believe that we can still shine.”