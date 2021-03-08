Sunday marked the beginning of AmeriCorps Week, a week designated to celebrate the service of both AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers.
According to AmeriCorps’ official website, over 250,000 people across the country have participated in the program. For both Mahaska and Wapello County, two AmeriCorps members are working at the County's Community Partnerships for Protecting Children (CPPC) to spread awareness of child abuse.
Paula Falconer, who is in her second year of serving for AmeriCorps, was attending monthly meetings as a community partner before she worked there full-time.
Falconer was previously working at the Growing Place not long after joining CPPC. When she spoke with the site supervisor of CPPC over the AmeriCorps positions they offer, it prompted Falconer to do more research.
“I had to go online, and look it up and educate myself on it and realize that it was a great opportunity for me to serve my community, to learn more about my community and to learn about the resources that are available within my community that I had just started to learn about,” Falconer said. “AmericaCorps has given me the opportunity to get deeper into the community and learn what is and is not available.”
When the pandemic was becoming widespread and schools began closing down, Falconer worked with a former AmeriCorps member to help pack lunches. Later in the summer, they discovered Eddyville needed a lunch site, so the two created one right outside the Eddyville Public Library and ran it for the entire summer.
Joshua Barnett, who is currently a student at Indian Hills Community College studying interactive media technology, was offered an AmeriCorps internship to work at CPPC.
“I'm always looking out to branch myself out for new opportunities and do new things and get more experience and more connections, so I figured it'd be a good way to open myself up to new things,” Barnett said.
One of the main projects Barnett is working on is creating a scavenger hunt in Wapello County that will take place in April for Child Abuse Prevention Month. The members are also working on setting up a small garden set up across Mahaska County in April
Later in the year, the team is additionally working on an event for Ottumwa High School where they will provide education on topics such as mental health and sexual awareness.
“While you're having a positive impact, it's also good to have an impact on your community as well,” he said. “I feel like you know, that's something that AmeriCorps can really help with is having that fulfilment of helping others and also bettering yourself as well.
Falconer said she was able to expand her network very quickly due to the small, tight-knit community she was working in while serving the two counties.
“You get to create, and you get to be a part of a whole new network,” Falconer said. “Being a part of the school, or getting to work with the lunch ladies at the school, I have now gained a whole new network.”
Barnett shared a similar viewpoint, saying it was very easy to find a new network in the small community.
“I think it's a really good way to get connected with local community partners and get those experiences with knowing who’s in the community and who you can count on for certain things,” he said.