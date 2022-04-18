OTTUMWA — Starting Tuesday, East Main Street between Vine and Birch streets will be closed to traffic for continued sewer separation work. The work is part of the ongoing Phase 8 sewer separation project and is expected to take at least two months to complete.
During the closure, all truck traffic is expected to follow the designated truck route to navigate around the closure. This route will include the following streets for truck use: Jefferson Street, Fourth Street and Iowa Avenue.
All other motorists are encouraged to follow the detour route but may seek alternate routes and are advised to exercise extreme caution when traveling in and around the construction zone.