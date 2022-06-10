School: Sigourney.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Golf.
Other activities: Basketball.
Parents: Joel and Wendy Van Ee.
Favorite television show: Grey's Anatomy.
Favorite movie: 21 Jump Street.
Favorite actress: Blake Lively.
Favorite professional team: New York Yankees.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite athlete: Zoe Webb.
Favorite food: Cheesy breadsticks.
Favorite restaurant: Mi Ranchito.
Favorite vacation spot: Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Biggest accomplishment: Making it to the state golf tournament.
Biggest influence: Zach Tremmel.
When did you first got interested in golf: During my junior year.
What do you like most about golf: Getting a tan.
What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music with my teammates.
Personal goals: Continue to get better at golf.
Future plans: Attend the University of Iowa to study microbiology.