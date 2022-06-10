Julie Van Ee

School: Sigourney. 

Class: Senior.

Sport: Golf.

Other activities: Basketball.

Parents: Joel and Wendy Van Ee.

Favorite television show: Grey's Anatomy.

Favorite movie: 21 Jump Street.

Favorite actress: Blake Lively.

Favorite professional team: New York Yankees.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: Zoe Webb.

Favorite food: Cheesy breadsticks.

Favorite restaurant: Mi Ranchito.

Favorite vacation spot: Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Biggest accomplishment: Making it to the state golf tournament.

Biggest influence: Zach Tremmel.

When did you first got interested in golf: During my junior year.

What do you like most about golf: Getting a tan.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music with my teammates.

Personal goals: Continue to get better at golf.

Future plans: Attend the University of Iowa to study microbiology.

