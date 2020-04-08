OTTUMWA — Southeast Iowa is getting a taste of spring. It could get a taste of severe weather today.
The National Weather Service thinks there’s a small window Wednesday in which the Ottumwa area could get severe storms. Late morning and early afternoon are most likely, with the storms largely moving out of the area by 3 p.m.
Ottumwa narrowly missed a record high on Tuesday, topping out at 77 degrees. That’s just two degrees below the record set in 1991. Another warm day is on tap Wednesday, with a forecast high of 75.
But a sharp change is on the way. Highs won’t reach 60 degrees for the rest of the week, and early next week will see daytime highs only in the mid-40s. That’s a solid 15 degrees below normal.