OTTUMWA — Adrian Dickey is not a politician, but rather a small business owner hoping to bring his perspective to the capital.
That he isn't a politician is why he thinks voters should consider him.
"I'm not a politician," Dickey said. "If elected, I'm going to Des Moines with no I-owe-yous to anybody. I'm going with fresh ideas as a business owner. I want to be a voice for our volunteer firefighters and law enforcement personnel."
The 47-year-old is the Republican candidate on the ballot and a lifelong resident of Packwood. He oversees about 100 employees as president of the family business, Dickey Transport. His grandfather started the transportation business in 1959.
He describes himself as a "core conservative" — meaning he is for lower taxes, and less government (which he emphasized by repeating three times). Dickey is pro-life and considers rights to free religion and the Second Amendment important.
Dickey supports the ongoing efforts by his party to present a constitutional amendment to voters in 2022, which would insert gun ownership rights into the constitution. Iowa is one of six states that don't spell out the right in the state constitution.
He said he is a firm believer in Second Amendment rights.
As a volunteer firefighter for 29 years, Dickey said he's tried to be active in many groups. That's why he answered his party's call to run for the seat.
One of his core campaign hopes is to lead the state to do more to recognize those who volunteer on rural fire departments and other first responder entities.
He said there are about 15,000 volunteer first responders in the state, and pointed out that the 41st senate district has just one fire department that employs firefighters full-time.
The other small towns and communities simply aren't able to afford to pay firefighters, relying on volunteers to provide the crucial service. The state can play a role, he said.
"The state of Iowa, we offer [volunteers] a measly $100 tax credit," Dickey said. "I would like to put these heroes in front of the line for once, and turn that $100 tax credit into a $1,000 tax credit."
Under his proposal, the tax credit would be available to all volunteer firefighters, first responders, EMS workers and law enforcement — provided the state has a budget surplus to fund the credit.
On education, Dickey said it's imperative kids are returned to school full-time, adding it's been the top concern as he has quickly door-knocked in the district.
"As citizens, we have an agreement with our state ... we're expected to pay a lot of property taxes to fund our schools and in return, the education system is giving the parents the expectation that their children will be in school from August through May," Dickey said.
He cited a recent report from last month where the Iowa City Community School District saw 37% of its students failing at least one course at the mid-term mark. It was a sign of a worrying trend seen throughout the state and country as schools battle in-person attendance in the COVID-19 era.
As far as the state's handling of COVID-19, he said it is easy to critique past response practices. He feels the state should continue pushing vaccine doses as it gets them, and the legislature should offer support to small businesses who have struggled during the pandemic.
The Iowa Legislature's policy recommends but does not require masks in the chamber. Dickey said he would follow all rules in the chamber, but he wasn't in favor of mandates, instead preferring individuals be responsible.
As the legislature also works on potentially reinstating the death penalty, Dickey said he does support the death penalty in certain circumstances.