OTTUMWA — Don’t be surprised if you wake up to snow Saturday, a storm that as recently as Thursday night looked unlikely to bring significant accumulations.
On Friday the National Weather Service said Ottumwa could expect 1-3 inches of snow, mostly before 5 a.m. It’s part of a band of snow that stretches from Ottumwa north-northwest to the Mason City area.
Earlier forecasts had largely confined the snowfall to the northern two-thirds of Iowa.
The snow won’t last long, though. The melting will begin Saturday, as temperatures rise to about 36 degrees. Temperatures will actually rise Saturday night, on the way to highs in the mid-40s Sunday and Monday.
The mild start to winter will continue through the next week, with temperatures generally 5-10 degrees above normal.