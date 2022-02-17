MORAVIA – The first possession to the game set the tone for the Class 1A, District 12 semifinal.
Lamoni won the opening tip against Bluegrass Conference champion Moravia and found an open player under the basket for what appeared for a second to be an easy lay-up.
As soon as the ball went inside, so did four Mohawk defenders. Suddenly, an easy basket turned into an empty possession as a wall of blue and white forced a turnover instead of allowing two points.
It was that type of night for Lamoni and Moravia. Wherever the Demons moved the basketball, the Mohawks were there closing out on defense. Despite scoring just four points on two field goals in the entire third quarter, Moravia never led by less than 11 points in the second half on the way to a 54-34 win on Thursday, clinching the 20th win of a remarkable season that already includes a conference title and may include a district title if Moravia can knock off North Mahaska on Tuesday night.
"Our defense seems to be getting better and better. I see our rotation getting deeper and deeper with where we rotate to and how many guys are supposed to rotate when the ball swings to one side or the other," Moravia head boys basketball coach Brian Bickel said. "Our boys have really been coming along. With every game and every practice, they're getting better. You're seeing new stuff.
"We run and we're a fast-paced team. That might lead to some turnovers and some more fouls than other teams give up, but I'm not going away from it. I believe in this team and they like playing fast. It's a fun group to be around."
Despite committing 15 turnovers in the second half, Moravia never let Lamoni get within single digits after a 13-0 run to close the first half lifted the Mohawks to a 34-17 halftime lead. The Demons outscored Moravia, 10-4, in the third quarter to pull within 38-27 but could get no closer as Riley Hawkins made his presence felt on the defensive end with three consecutive blocked shots that wiped away potential shots for Lamoni to get even closer in the fourth quarter.
"Those blocks boost our team and give us confidence," Hawkins said. "Defense wins championships. It gave a chance to win this one, even when things started going downhill in the third quarter."
After going nearly eight minutes without a point, Moravia got back on track with 16 points in the fourth starting with a breakaway lay-up by Cole Hamilton set up by the third shot of the half by Hawkins. Shane Helmick added seven of his 11 points for Moravia in the fourth, stretching the lead back to 45-30, before Gage Hanes helped close the game out scoring six of the final eight points in the game for Moravia matching Hawkins with a game-high 13 points in the win.
"With the team we have, if the offense isn't going, we work on that defense all the time and we know it's going to keep us in the game at any point," Hanes said. "The last drill of practice (on Tuesday) was closing out on shooters and closing out on people in the post. We know that rotation because we go over it so many times in practice.
"Defense is what won this game for us. If we didn't play good defense, we would have been behind by the end of the third quarter."
Instead, Moravia has reached the 20-win plateau after last year's senior-laden squad fell one victory shy of that total. Despite graduating seven players, including 1,000-point career scorer Carson Brown, Moravia has not only not lost a step this season but is outpacing the success of last year's 19-5 squad that played for a district title.
"With this program, we always look at the next guy in. Knowing that we were getting set to lose seven seniors and coming off the best season we've had since I've been here as a coach, it's big to have achieved this type of success this year," Bickel said. "It wasn't the popular vote to play some of the freshmen and sophomores last year, but as a coach you see things that other people don't see.
"We've worked them in and, as a program, did what was right for the team. It's paid off. We have a few seniors that don't get a lot of playing time. We're playing with a lot of juniors and sophomores that got prep in last year. It means a great deal to me that the kids that have put in all the time are being able to see their results. Winning 20 games was one of our goals at the start of the year, but a lot of great teams don't win 20 games. Getting a chance to play in another championship game is huge. Everyone wants to win the championship, but you don't give yourself a chance if you don't get there."
Brayden Olson led Lamoni (15-9) with 11 points in the loss while Kalvin Brown scored 10 before fouling out for the Demons. Tuesday's district final between Moravia (20-3) and North Mahaska (17-5) may be moved to Albia after it was originally scheduled to be played at Central Decatur.