LEON — It was a long trip to Central Decatur High School for both the North Mahaska Warhawks and the Moravia Mohawks on Tuesday night.
For the Warhawks, runner-up in the South Iowa Cedar League, the trip seemed delightfully short and sweet. For the Mohawks, champions of the Bluegrass Conference, not so much as North Mahaska left with a 69-42 victory in the Class 1A, District 12 championship game.
The gym was packed with blue clad fans on one side and red clad fans on the other. Excitement and anticipation ran high on both sides of the floor. But it was the team in black and red that struck like a raging tsunami and took control of the game right out of the gate.
It was all about defense and the Warhawks used their length and quick hands to fill the passing lanes. That defense made it tough for the Mohawks to find a shot and it created numerous turnovers that were turned into easy points at the other end of the floor.
The Warhawks bolted out to a 12-0 lead after three minutes of play and it was the Sean Knockel-Nash Smith show that led the way. Knockel started it with a driving layup and finished the run with a conventional three-point play. Like the Oreo cookie, Smith provided the sweetness in the middle with a drive through the lane, a triple from behind the arc and an offensive rebound put back in the hole.
Shane Helmick provided temporary relief for the Mohawks with three baskets from the baseline and in the lane area. But that would be all Moravia would score in the first quarter. Meanwhile, North Mahaska finished the first period with a baseline jumper by Smith, a drive through the middle by Ethan Huffman and a baseline shot by Lane Harmon.
In the second stanza, the Warhawks turned the screws down even tighter on defense and held the Mohawks to only four points while adding 14 points to their side of the board. Harmon notched seven of those points and Huffman rained in a three ball. With a 32-10 North Mahaska lead at intermission, that famous large lady was already in fine tune.
“Their energy on defense was the big factor,” Moravia coach Brian Bickel said. “They play the passing lanes so well and deflected so many of our passes. They got into transition so quickly and that frustrated us. They were definitely the better team tonight and they do a great job with their defense.”
After a few halftime adjustments, the Mohawks came out in the third quarter and outscored the Warhawks 17-16, but it is difficult to make up any lost ground with only a one-point difference. The Warhawks used the steady play of Smith and Braden Steel around the rim and the outside sniping of Huffman and Harmon enter the final stanza with a 48-27 lead.
The Warhawks, using a blend of reserves and starters in the final frame, used a 21-15 margin to set the final score at 69-42 and they move on to the substate final in Chariton Saturday night to face a familiar South Iowa Cedar League foe in the Hawks from Lynnville-Sully.
“We had a great start,” North Mahaska coach Seth Streebin said. “Our offense fed off the defense and we converted several turnovers into points. We set many good screens and we were able to get into a nice offensive flow early. And our defense was able to slow their horses down early. It was just a good over-all team effort and that has been our trademark all year.”
Harmon led a trio of Warhawks in double digits with 18 points while Smith chipped in with 17 and Huffman knocked down 10 points. Both Smith and Steel were a force on the glass. Riley Hawkins, despite being held scoreless in the first half, drained 14 second half points to tie Helmick for the Mohawk scoring lead. But they were the only Mohawks to reach double figures.
Moravia started three juniors and two sophomores and finished with a 20-4 record and that left coach Bickel pleased with his team.
“We set three goals at the beginning,” Bickel said. “First, we wanted to win a championship. We were unbeaten in our conference. Secondly, we wanted a 20-win season. Third, we wanted to play for a district championship. Check! It has been a good season.”
The 19-5 Warhawks move on to a SICL substate in the Charger Dome in Chariton and it is predicted that there will be a red storm moving into the area on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 1A, District 12 final
North Mahaska 69, Moravia 42
North Mahaska 18 14 16 21 - 69
Moravia 6 4 17 15 - 42
North Mahaska scoring (FG FTM/FTA PTS) – Chase Grandia 3 0/0 8, Lane Harmon 8 1/2 18, Ethan Huffman 4 0/0 10, Sean Knockel 2 1/1 5, Nolan Anderson 1 1/1 3, Braden Steel 3 0/0 6, Nash Smith 8 0/0 17, Duke Dodge 1 0/0 2. Team 30 3/4 69. Three-point goals (6) – Huffman 2, Grandia 2, Harmon 1, Smith 1.
Additional North Mahaska stats were not available at press time.
Moravia scoring (FG FTM/FTA PTS) – Jackson McDanel 1 1/2 3, Gage Hanes 2 0/0 4, Riley Hawkins 5 1/2 14, Klaydrick Proctor 1 0/0 3, Shane Helmick 7 0/0 14, Matthew Seals 2 0/0 4. Team 18 2/4 42. Three-point goals (4) – Hawkins 3, Proctor 1.
Additional Moravia stats were not available at press time.